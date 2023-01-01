Billy Joel dazzles with decades of hits at BST Hyde Park

The final weekend of American Express presents BST Hyde Park continued with New York legend Billy Joel headlining Friday’s show. Arriving on stage to a roar of cheers, Joel delved straight into My Life, saying: “Thank you, London, England! Good to see ya, I don’t get to come here that much. And I’m not sure when this old ass is going to be back again.” Read our full review here
.
With 22 songs to perform, over two hours, showcasing powerful ballads such as Always A Woman, fun pop tracks such as Vienna and piano-led highlights such as New York State of Mind, Joel’s widespread artistry was put on full display, not least when he unleashed The Longest Time upon the crowd, with 65,000 voices singing back. An Innocent Man weaved quickly into Start It Up (Rolling Stones cover).
Speaking about his incredible vocal range, 74-year-old Joel admitted, “Your voice deepens as you get older. I didn’t think I’d do this song in my 70s, I didn’t think I’d be doing this gig in my 70s!”
Closing the legendary two-hour set tonight was a five-track encore, featuring We Didn’t Start The Fire, It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me and Big Shot.
Highlights from the evening were a special tribute to Tina Turner, where Joel interlaced The River of Dreams with River Deep, Mountain High – and, of course, the harmonic Piano Man. There was even a Beatles-inspired Hard Days Night interlude in the mix.
Then came the ultimate pop classic, Uptown Girl, for which Joel was joined on stage by Joe Jonas. “I’m going to bring a friend to sing this next song with me. Please welcome the Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas,” he announced to the excited audience.
The night ended with the 65,000-strong crowd dancing their hearts out to You May Be Right.
Second on the bill was American rock ‘n’ soul singer, Daryl Hall, who delivered a nostalgic walk down a memory lane of 70s and 80s hits. Performing a string of solo songs and tracks from his days as a part of America’s most popular musical duo, Hall & Oates, the 76-year-old artist was welcomed back warmly to the UK stage.
Launching straight into Maneater, he continued with Dreamtime – each song celebrating the success of his 2022 album, Before After, which features the star’s expansive five-decade long musical career.
As he relaxed into the set, Hall took his seat at the piano, to offer a thrilled audience classic Hall & Oates; such as Rich Girl and You Make My Dreams.
Natasha Bedingfield opened the Great Oak Stage this afternoon with a nostalgic look back over some of her greatest tracks. Opening with Love Like This and Pocketful of Sunshine, she went onto play a fiery rendition of her first ever release, Single.
“I just want to say how special it is to perform songs in London,” she told fans. “I love Billy Joel, as we all do, and Daryl Hall, whoop!”
Delivering exactly what the audience were hoping for, Natasha teased the crowd with covers of Coldplay’s The Scientist and Prince’s Purple Rain, before ending on These Words and an acoustic version of her biggest hit, Unwritten.
Today’s action began on the Rainbow Stage presented by British Airways with Ugandan-born, Texas-based singer-songwriter Jon Muq, who brought his stirring vocals and expressive pop to Hyde Park.
He was followed by British country-pop trio Remember Monday, who made their debut on the BBC’s The Voice, in which they reached the quarter finals. Jailbreaker, their original song that made them famous, featured in today’s set.
Acclaimed Pakistani-British singer, Rumer, closed the Rainbow Stage this evening with a selection of her most popular tunes, including Slow and Aretha. Her latest single. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow, a collaboration with Redtenbacher’s Funkstra, also featured.
Kicking things off on the Great Oak Stage today were husband and wife duo from Nashville, Tennessee, Bowen * Young. Composed of Claire Bowen and Brandon Robert Young, the pair celebrated the release of their new single, Water To Wine, by opening with the song.
Australian-born Bowen said: “G’day everybody! It’s such an honour to be with you here today… We just love being here with you, so we’re just going to keep rocking. Is that alright?”
“Hello Hyde Park,” added Young. “It’s warm today! I don’t know if we’ve seen this many people in one place before, you’re making a dream come true today and we really appreciate it.”
The couple, who were married by John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash and June Carter, displayed their unique musical style with a haunting cover of Beyoncé’s Halo.
With an entire weekend of legendary live musicians still to come, it’s been a phenomenal day at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2023.
Picture credit: Dave Hogan