'Our last track': Ringo Starr rules out more Beatles songs

Ringo Starr has insisted the upcoming Beatles single is their "last track".

The 83-year-old drummer and lead singer Sir Paul McCartney have collaborated on a previously unreleased John Lennon demo that they, along with George Harrison considered making into a Beatles track in the ’90s, but Ringo is sure that this will be the final ever Beatles song released.

He told Variety: "It’s not down to AI. It’s not like we’re pretending anything. That is actually John’s voice, Paul’s voice and bass playing, George on rhythm guitar and me on drums. And the two things that are new are Paul’s bass and me on drums. … I really worked at it just months ago here. And it works. It’s a beautiful song. You know, for all the madness going on around it, it’s still a beautiful track. And our last track.”

When asked why they decided to release it now, Ringo joked: "I don’t know. Paul must’ve had a slow day.

He added: “Paul says, ‘You know that track we did? Do you want to work on that?' I drummed on it and I sang on it. It is moving, because the four of us are there, and there won’t be ever again.”

Starr and McCartney are the only two surviving members of The Beatles. Lennon was murdered in New York City on December 8, 1980, while Harrison passed away in 2001 following a battle with lung cancer.

Ringo is still touring at 83 and has no plans to slow down.

He said: "I can’t hide it. You know what I mean? So I have to say: 83 today. Well, I’m here. It’s not like a proud thing. It’s just, this is where I’m at.

"I think I’ve got another hundred years in me.”