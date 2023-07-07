'He was a positive force in my life': Taylor Swift gushes over ex boyfriend Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner stars in ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's music video for 'I Can See You'.

The 31-year-old 'Twilight' star - who dated Swift briefly in 2009 and provided some of the inspiration for her 'Speak Now' album - has remained close friends with the singer and co-stars in her latest music video with Joey King.

Swift brought King and Lautner on stage at her 'Eras' tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday (07.07.23) to premiere the video and revealed that Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome are two of her "closest friends".

Swift said: "He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the 'Speak Now' album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name."

Lautner told his ex: "I just want to say one thing. I respect you so much, for the human you are. You are gracious, humble… I am honored to know you.”

Swift also shared the video on social media and wrote: "WELL. SO, I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on Joey King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were nine and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay (Lautner) is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner (his wife) for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors…

"I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP Jonathan Sela. So proud of this one."