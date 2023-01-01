Taylor Swift celebrates Fourth of July with Selena Gomez and Haim sisters

Taylor Swift has revived her Fourth of July party after a seven-year hiatus.

The Shake It Off singer kicked off her Independence Day tradition in 2013 and the annual bash at her holiday home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island became increasingly bigger and more star-studded over the following four years.

On Friday, the 33-year-old revealed she brought back her Fourth of July party earlier this week.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," she wrote in the caption, seemingly clarifying her relationship status.

The first picture in her photo carousel shows Taylor posing in the garden with Selena Gomez, Este, Alana and Danielle Haim, her longtime best friend Ashley Avignone, and model Sydney Ness, who is reportedly dating Taylor's brother Austin.

The second slide features Polaroid snaps of the women dancing and singing and posing for the camera in the kitchen, and the third and final image depicts Taylor sitting on a wall in front of the ocean.

Este shared the photos on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Single summer never looked so good," while the group were described as "single summer girls" on the Instagram page for Haim, the band.

Taylor's last party took place in 2016 and featured the likes of Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

The singer, who re-released her Speak Now album on Friday, will perform in Kansas City, Missouri over the weekend as part of The Eras Tour.