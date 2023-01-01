Danielle Jonas sometimes feels 'less than' her sister-in-laws Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra

Danielle Jonas sometimes feels "less than" her famous sister-in-laws Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

During a recent appearance on the LadyGang podcast with her husband Kevin Jonas, Danielle reflected on being the least famous of the Jonas Brothers' wives.

"The two boys married somebody who, they're actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I'm Danielle, and it's hard," the former hairdresser shared.

Speaking directly to her husband, she continued, "It's also that I'm out there celebrity-wise because I've married you. And that's where it's like, 'Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.' So that it feels... I don't know, more than or like the other girls. 'Cause then when I'm with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It's weird."

Danielle tied the knot with Kevin, the oldest member of the Jonas Brothers, in 2009, while Joe Jonas is married to Game of Thrones star Sophie and Nick is married to Quantico actress Priyanka.

Kevin assured his wife that he feels the same way about his brothers, who pursue other projects outside of the sibling group.

"I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It's like everyone has to find their place... No matter the situation, right?" he said. "You'll always be compared to the women around you the most."

Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie often team up to support their husbands and even appeared together in the Jonas Brothers music videos for Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do.

Danielle appeared on the reality TV show Married to Jonas in 2012 and 2013 and now runs the jewellery company Danielle Jonas Co.