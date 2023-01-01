Lewis Capaldi claims record labels 'know nothing' about making hits

Lewis Capaldi has claimed that record labels "know nothing" about making a hit song.

During a recent episode on the YouTube series Hot Ones, the Scottish singer-songwriter made a not-so-subtle dig at record labels while discussing his music.

During the chat, host Sean Evans asked the 26-year-old what he learns as an artist when a song exceeds his expectations. The host pointed out that the singer's 2019 song Bruises made him the fastest unsigned artist to reach 25 million streams on Spotify.

"You just learn that you don't know anything. You learn you don't know anything and nobody has the answer," Lewis responded candidly. "You don't know what a hit is - every time I think a song is a smash hit, it's been a complete abject f**king failure."

The Someone You Loved hitmaker continued in his notoriously self-deprecating manner, "Labels know nothing, you know nothing. Nobody knows anything."

He added, "No offence," while gesturing to unseen people behind the camera, presumably label executives.

Hot Ones was recorded before but released after Lewis announced a career break. The singing sensation revealed that he was cancelling all performances and work commitments for the foreseeable future after he struggled through his set at Glastonbury in late June as a result of his Tourette's syndrome.