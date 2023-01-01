Rina Sawayama 'devastated' after cancelling Madrid show

Rina Sawayama was left "devastated" after cancelling a performance in Madrid, Spain.

The Japanese-British singer announced on Thursday that she would not be able to perform at the Mad Cool Festival that night due to "production issues".

"Hey Madrid, I'm so sorry but I won't be able to perform tonight at @madcoolfestival. I'm so devastated," the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter. "My team and I have been backstage ready to go for hours but due to production issues at the festival we cannot put a show on tonight."

The Brit Award nominee told her fans that she and her team had "tried everything" to make the show work.

"We have tried everything, my team has worked so hard to try and make the show happen but it's out of our control," she added.

As part of her current tour, the Hold the Girl singer is next scheduled to perform at the NOS Alive festival in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday. Her upcoming dates also include a set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago and the Reading and Leeds festivals in the U.K.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 actress recently appeared at the Glastonbury music festival as one of Elton John's four special guests. She filled in for Kiki Dee on Elton's duet Don't Go Breaking My Heart.