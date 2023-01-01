NEWS Dave & Central Cee fend off Olivia Rodrigo to earn fifth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee have fought off Olivia Rodrigo to remain at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart for a fifth consecutive week with Sprinter.



Retaining its position, Sprinter gained over 8 million streams this week, making it once again the most-streamed track in the country. The track – the first collaboration from Dave and Cench, taken from their EP Split Decision – was this week named one of the biggest songs of 2023 so far in the UK.



After a tight battle for the top spot, Olivia Rodrigo’s vampire enters at Number 2, this week’s highest new entry. The pop-rock ballad becomes Olivia’s fifth UK Top 10 hit. See Olivia’s biggest songs in the UK, revealed for the first time, here.



Taylor Swift continues to gain momentum with Cruel Summer, which ascends into the Top 10 for the first time ever today after lifting six places to Number 6. The wistful synth banger was originally released in 2019 as part of the Lover album, but took four years to be made an official single.



It’s another week and another new peak for DJ Peggy Gou’s (It Goes Like) Nanana, up two to Number 7, while D-Block Europe & Clavish debut straight in at Number 10 with Pakistan. It becomes the third Top 10 hit for D-Block and Clavish’s second.



Outside the Top 10, Jorja Smith lifts one with Little Things (14), her highest-charting single since 2019, while The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti are also up one on Popular (17) and Gunna’s F*kumean enters the Top 20 for the first time, up four (18).



Good news for Tom Grennan, whose How Does It Feel rises six (23) and Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy also reaches a new peak as Sittin’ On Top Of The World rises two (36).



Finally, British DJ D.O.D. (real name Dan O’Donnell) earns his first Official Top 40 single with So Much In Love, leaping 13 places to Number 38. Previously, D.O.D.’s 2021 track Still Sleepless with Carla Monroe peaked at Number 46.