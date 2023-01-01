Taylor Swift changes outdated lyrics in updated version of Better Than Revenge

Taylor Swift has changed the outdated lyrics in her song Better Than Revenge for the re-release of her 2010 album Speak Now.

When the Shake It Off's singer released her version of Speak Now on Friday, fans noticed that she had updated the problematic lyrics in the chorus as they have not aged well over the past 13 years.

The original song previously featured the lyrics, "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think / she's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa."

In the updated version, the latter lyrics were switched to: "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, whoa."

In Better Than Revenge, Taylor takes aim at a girl for "stealing" her boyfriend. It is widely believed to be about actress Camille Belle, who dated Joe Jonas after Taylor.

The 33-year-old singer addressed the criticism of the lyrics in a 2014 interview with The Guardian.

"I was 18 when I wrote that. That's the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one can take someone from you if they don't want to leave," she stated.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the third in her six-album re-release project, features the original 14 tracks, two from the deluxe record, and six previously unheard "from the vault" recordings, which feature appearances from Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

To celebrate the re-release, Taylor wrote on Instagram, "It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.

"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."