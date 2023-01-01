'I told her not to f*** with my project!' Ice Spice discusses working with Taylor Swift

Ice Spice gets "so much advice" from Taylor Swift.

The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston - teamed up with pop superstar Taylor,33, to feature on her track 'Karma' and although she had initially told the 'Anti-Hero' songstress asked her if she was going to "f***" with her project, she ended up "obsessed" with how humble Taylor was and is now in regular contact with her, although she "cannot say" what they talk about.

She told The Guardian newspaper: “I was like: ‘You f*** with my project?' Like, what? She’s so sweet – I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice – we talk all the time and she’s so funny… But I can’t say what she be telling me."

The 'Barbie World' hitmaker - who also performed with Taylor during the New Jersey dates of her 'Eras' tour earlier this year - has also become close friends with fellow rap star Nicki Minaj and "loves" to be able to talk to the 'Super Bass' singer about things she cannot talk about when the cameras are on.

She said: "She be telling me to learn from her mistakes – just watching her in general, if you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do. I love to talk to her about things that I can’t talk about publicly – it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her."

"I'm just happy to be a part of such a big movement and to be able to contribute to the culture. I’m willing to try whatever, you know what I’m saying? I’m young – I’m gonna try everything.