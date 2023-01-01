'It's a big leap!' Damian Lewis announces surprising career change

Damian Lewis used to be a busker.

The 52-year-old actor is best known for playing U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries 'Band of Brothers' but has now released his debut album 'Mission Creep' and explained that fans were "surprised" by the sudden change even though he has a "history" of playing music.

Asked if others were surprised by the career shift, he told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "Er, yes... is the short answer. My close friends and people I've grown up with know that I play the guitar and sing.

"I have a history of busking in London and I used to go round Europe on my motorbike with my tent and play the market squares of the south of France and Spain, but I've been a professional actor and very focused on that for many years and I think it will be a big leap in people's imaginations.?"

The 'Homeland' star went on to add that he has been songwriting for the album and even though there are a few covers on the album, most of the record is his even though some of his previous attempts at composing tracks were "frankly appalling" and have yet to come to light in any form.

He added: "I have [written for the album]. There are three covers on it but the majority of the album is mine. I had attempted to write songs before when I was younger and busking but they were frankly appalling and none of them have seen the light of day. Maybe that was a confidence thing, or maybe I was right and they were just rubbish.

"You definitely can't [come in at the top]. I want to be a proper gigging band. I want us to play smaller venues, get better, practice, learn what it's like to be in front of a live audience.

"I don't feel more exposed as myself than I do sublimating myself to a role. When I'm on stage, I feel totally exposed. I've been on the end of one or two reviews when the critics aren't always kind so being out there as myself, I don't feel more vulnerable. I might be lacking nerve endings. We know our place. A small towel, some water and a bottle of tequila and I'm very happy."

'Mission Creep' is out now.