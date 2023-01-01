Britney Spears claims she was 'back handed in the face' by Victor Wembanyama's security

Britney Spears has claimed she was "back handed in the face" by basketball star Victor Wembanyama's security guard.

It was reported on Thursday that the Toxic singer had filed a police report in Las Vegas claiming she was struck in the face by a security guard while trying to get the attention of the San Antonio Spurs rookie. Wembanyama later issued a statement insisting Britney "grabbed (him) from behind" and his security simply "pushed her away".

Britney, 41, offered up her contrasting version of events in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday night.

"I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," she wrote. "I am aware of the players (sic) statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses (to fall) off my face.

"I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night, I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

The Stronger singer then called for a public apology from Wembanyama and his security team over the "traumatic" and "super embarrassing" incident.

"I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will..." she continued. "I also don't appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place."

Britney concluded her post by thanking the Las Vegas Police Department for their support and her fans for "the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment".

On his Instagram Stories, her husband, Sam Asghari, called the security guard "out-of-control" and added that he hoped the man "learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women" following the incident.