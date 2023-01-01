Drake hit by phone thrown onstage

Drake was struck by a phone thrown on stage while performing live this week.

The incident occurred while the God's Plan rapper was performing at Chicago's United Center on Wednesday for the opening night of his and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour.

Footage captured by a TikTok user showed the Canadian rapper singing a rendition of Ginuwine's So Anxious when the phone struck him in the arm.

The Hotline Bling star watched the phone land on the ground and then continued singing the 1999 track.

The 36-year-old singer marked one of numerous performers to have an object thrown at them while performing live in recent weeks.

Bebe Rexha was forced to end her concert early and go to the hospital for stitches after being struck in the face by a phone, while a concertgoer threw their late mother's ashes onto the stage during a Pink concert at BST Hyde Park in London.

The occurrences prompted Adele to declare audiences should "stop throwing" objects at performers during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace last weekend.