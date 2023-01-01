It's what George would have wanted: Andrw Ridgeley in talks for Wham! biopic

Andrew Ridgeley is in talks for a Wham! biopic.

The 60-year-old singer has been approached by several people keen to tell the story of his and late childhood friend George Michael's rise to fame and he believes the project would have got the seal of approval from his former bandmate, who died in December 2016.

Andrew told Music Week: "I was approached by several studios in the wake of my book, and Wham! is a great story – it’s a dreams come true movie, so it's got all the ingredients.

"I would hope that the George Michael Estate might see their way to a film because I think it would be the ultimate accolade, and Yog was always very keen on pitching his brand alongside his peers, that elite strata of artists.

"I think a Wham! movie would mean his legacy would be given... Well, it’s the very top rung and I know that's what he would want. So yeah, I'd love to see it happen. Fingers crossed.”

The 'Edge of Heaven' singer was happy to take a backseat when it came to writing songs for the group because he knew George's lyrics were "in a different league" to his own and the success of the band was more important than ego.

He said: "Neither of us were stupid, especially with regard to songwriting, and his songwriting was developing in quantum leaps.

"It was just plain as day that his songwriting was in a different league to mine, so it was an easy decision.

"Our main purpose was to make Wham! a success and to achieve the highest heights as quickly as we could. Both of us had points to prove, so success was an essential element of our motivation.”