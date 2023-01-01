Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears assault police report

Victor Wembanyama has responded to Britney Spears’s assault police report.

According to sources for the Associated Press, the Hold Me Closer singer has filed a police report claiming she was struck in the face by a security guard while trying to get the attention of the San Antonio Spurs rookie.

After news broke of the police report, Victor himself made a statement obtained by Billboard theorising that Britney grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino and his security detail pushed her away. He also claimed he wasn’t aware the singer was the person who grabbed him until hours later.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant,” he recalled in his statement. “We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling (at) me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security.”

Victor explained that security advised him not to stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant, as pausing could allow a crowd to build.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” he continued. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind - not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.”

The basketballer added, “just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away.

“I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

He concluded that Spurs security didn’t alert him until after he “came back to the hotel” that Britney had grabbed him, saying, “It turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face.”