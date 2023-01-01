Britney Spears files police report after alleged assault by San Antonio security – report

Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ security team.

Britney Spears has reportedly filed a police report after being hit in the face by one of NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security guards at ARIA Hotel restaurant Catch on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The Toxic singer reportedly tried to get the attention of the sports star by tapping him on the shoulder before she was allegedly struck by a member of the security team.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to People that “officers responded to a property in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation” at around 11 pm on Wednesday night.

Britney, 41, was on her way to have dinner at the restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others, when the alleged assault occurred, TMZ reports.

The LVMPD has stated that “no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Neither Britney nor Victor have commented on the alleged incident yet.