Keke Palmer shares photos of outfit after boyfriend publicly shames her look

Keke Palmer has broken her silence over her boyfriend Darius Jackson publicly shaming her outfit on social media.

On Wednesday, Darius, who shares a son with the Nope actress, publicly criticised her sheer outfit on Twitter after retweeting a video of Keke being serenaded by Usher during his Las Vegas residency.

The 29-year-old broke her silence about the incident by sharing photos via Instagram of her look, which compromised of a sheer black dress over a thong bodysuit.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" she wrote in the caption. "I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer."

Keke made no mention of Darius, who tweeted, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom (sic)," alongside the video hours earlier.

When he came under fire for publicly shaming his partner's look, Darius simply doubled down on his stance.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Keke and Darius welcomed their son Leodis in February.