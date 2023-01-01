Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer, 51, announced in a statement to People that he and the Syrian-Swedish artist are ending their six-year marriage.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the joint statement read.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

The pair first began to get close in 2015 after connecting on Instagram. They subsequently made their romance official by making their red carpet debut in 2016 at the amfAR Inspiration Gala.

After a whirlwind romance, the Puerto Rican singer and Jwan, 38, announced their engagement the same year and their marriage in January 2018.

The former couple share two children, daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019.

The pop singer is also father to twins, Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, and he will continue to raise them as a single parent.