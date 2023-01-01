Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begs Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour to Canada

Taylor Swift has received a request from Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring 'The Eras Tour' to his country.

After the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker announced a further 14 UK and European shows with support from Paramore, the 51-year-old political leader has demanded the Grammy winner extend the jaunt even more so it's not "another cruel summer" for Canadian fans.

Justin tweeted the 'Cruel Summer' singer: “It’s me, hi.

“I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

After the US leg, Taylor announced shows in Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Latin America.

At this time, there are no shows booked for Canada.

Fans are scrambling for tickets as demand is so high.

The biggest names in showbiz have been attending shows.

Toni Collette just thanked Taylor for bringing "endless joy and inspiration".

The 50-year-old actress was in the audience when the 'Shake It Off' singer brought her 'Eras Tour' to Cincinnati, Ohio, at the weekend, and she thanked the 33-year-old pop star for an "incredible" evening as she heaped praise on the star.

Toni shared photos and videos from the show and wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night??

“Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.

“It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava lady! #sheisher #erastour (sic)"

The 'Hereditary' actress - who has daughter Sage, 15, and son Arlo, 12, with estranged husband David Galafassi - then shared a second post, in which she praised Taylor and fellow singer Billie Eilish for being great role models to young people.

She wrote: “Just a few more. Can’t help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful.

“Here is a quick story… in an English class at school my daughter’s teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was in fact Taylor.

“Her musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I’m so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to.

“What great songwriters, musicians and decent, hard working creative women they are. (sic)"