Carly Rae Jepsen teases companion to The Loneliest Time

Carly Rae Jepsen is working on a companion album to 'The Loneliest Time' called 'The Loveliest Time'.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker, 37, confirmed the new album in an interview in Japan, and producer Rostam - who also helped produce its 2022 predecessor has also worked on this record and teased that fans need to "get ready to dance".

Commenting underneath a tweet about the new album, he wrote: "the two we did for The Loveliest Time have BPMs —get ready to dance (sic)"

The songs that make up 'The Loneliest Time' were recorded in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said previously of the period of remote working: “The most awkward thing for me so far has been trying to do writing sessions over Zoom.

“You’re trying to spark creativity with, sometimes, a complete stranger. It’s just a really awkward beginning process. We’re staring at each other like, ‘Can I call you back when we each have some ideas?’ I’m always writing, chipping away at a couple ideas here and there. Right now I would say it’s been the most successful with my guitarist Tavish [Crowe], who’s based in Canada, just because we are really used to each other’s flow and I don’t feel self-conscious sending him a voice memo, even if it sounds crap. I know he trusts that we’ll get it to the right place.”

The LP was the follow-up to 2019's 'Dedicated' and its 2020 companion record 'Dedicated B'.