Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Pink & Lana Del Rey among biggest albums of 2023

Lewis Capaldi boasts 2023’s biggest new release album of the year so far, with second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent already landing in the Top 10 less than two months after its release, Official Charts can reveal.



In May, the record saw Lewis claim the biggest opening week of his career and the biggest first week for an album of 2023 so far, netting over 95,000 chart units in its first seven days of release.



At the time, Lewis Capaldi told Official Charts: “Fastest-selling album of the year…it feels good! Thanks very much, guys – I’ll see you out there. Lots of shows, lots of smiles, lots of high fives. It means the world; I love you so much.”



Lewis is also the only artist to boast two albums in the Top 10 of 2023 to date, with his 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent at Number 10 on the list.



Another new release for 2023, Ed Sheeran’s sixth studio album – (Subtract) also places in the year-to-date Top 10 (8), while his 2021 release = (12) and 2017 record ÷ (18) claim Top 40 positions, too.



Elsewhere, Pink’s ninth studio album TRUSTFALL is one of 2023’s biggest new releases and the most-downloaded album of the year so far (14).



Lana Del Rey’s 2023 release Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd comes in at Number 26 on the list after reaching the Official Albums Chart summit in March, while her enduring 2012 debut Born To Die also lands at Number 35.



Just missing out on a place in the year-to-date Top 40 is Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are (41). The group’s first studio album following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, the former Number 1 LP narrowly misses out on a place on the list after just one month of release.



Topping the list and claiming the Official biggest album of 2023 to date is The Weeknd with The Highlights.



The Canadian singer-songwriter, real name Abel Tesfaye, boasts first place on the list at the midway mark with his hits compilation, which previously peaked at Number 2 on the Official Albums Chart upon its release.



The Weeknd’s 2016 LP Starboy also lands on the year-to-date list at Number 27. Having peaked at Number 5 on its release, the record’s experienced renewed popularity thanks, in part, to the viral success of a 2023 remix of its single Die For You featuring Ariana Grande.



Taylor Swift’s Midnights places at Number 2 on the list of 2023’s biggest albums so far; the album having helped Taylor break Official Chart records upon its release as she became the female artist to claim nine UK Number 1 albums in fastest succession ever; surpassing Madonna’s previous record.



Taylor also boasts a further four albums in the year-to-date Top 40; 2014 LP 1989 (16), 2019 release Lover (19), 2020’s folklore (23) and 2017’s Reputation (34).



Rounding out the Top 5 albums of 2023 so far, Harry Styles’ Love On Tour stadium shows provide Harry’s House extra longevity (3), SZA’s SOS holds strong in the upper echelons (4) and Elton John’s hits compilation Diamonds proves its endurance following his Glastonbury headline slot this summer (5).

