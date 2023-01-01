Annie-Marie sings about being 'happier' after walking away from a toxic relatiosnhip on new single

Anne-Marie sings about being "happier" after dumping an ex-partner on her new single, 'TRAINWRECK'.

The pop star has followed up her Shania Twain collaboration, 'UNHEALTHY' - the title track of her hotly-anticipated third studio album - with a song about the relief of walking away from a toxic relationship.

She said of the track: “The song is about being with someone who’s not good for you, but you stay with them because you’re scared of what will be afterwards. You think that you’re going to be down and lost and lonely but then you dump them and realise how much happier you are without them in your life."

On what to expect from the upcoming album, a press release read: "Pulling from all parts of her life, Anne-Marie’s new album UNHEALTHY offers us a sneak peek into her perfectly imperfect world. Penned over a period when she felt ready to revisit and try and make sense of a host of raw, past relationships whilst also learning to process positive new ones, the new album takes us on a journey from chaos to contentment; this is Anne-Marie standing tall, embracing an all-new version of herself that’s fiercer, bolder, more chaotic and blissfully happier than ever before."

The 32-year-old singer's latest public relationship was with controversial rapper Slowthai - which she confirmed via a PDA-filled TikTok in May - though it's not clear if the pair are still together.

'UNHEALTHY' - the follow-up to 2021's 'Therapy' - is released on July 28.

The 'Friends' hitmaker is also embarking on a UK and Ireland arena tour.

The run kicks off in Cardiff on November 20 and wraps in London at The O2 on November 29.

Anne-Marie recently teamed up with French DJ David Guetta, 55, on 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', which samples Haddaway’s 90s Eurodance banger 'What Is Love'.

US rap star Coi Leray, 26, is also featured on the tune.

Meanwhile, the '2002' hitmaker recently shared how she has learned to shrug off people who might dismiss her music as "just pop".

She told Time Out magazine: "I could have only sung songs written by someone else. But it doesn’t bother me if people don’t see I tried really hard at writing a song.

"If they don’t appreciate it, I don’t get mad. As long as I know that I’m speaking my truth and that it could touch one person, then I’ll do it."