Ice Spice shuts down troll comparing her to women with Down's syndrome

Ice Spice has responded to a troll who compared her to women with Down's syndrome.

The In Ha Mood rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to an online troll who posted a photo edited to show half her face alongside the face of a woman with Down's syndrome.

Ice - whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston - quote-tweeted the since-deleted image with her response. She wrote: "U thought u ate but my sis cute asf."

Fans praised the rapper's words in the replies, with one writing, "Love how you brought out the positivity in this post despite the original intent of the messy poster. Keep doing you Ice!"

Recently, Ice contributed to the soundtrack of the forthcoming Barbie film. She and Nicki Minaj collaborated to create the song Barbie World.

The doll's parent company announced the debut of its first-ever Barbie doll with Down's syndrome in April this year.

"In partnership with @NDSSorg, the newest #Barbie fashion doll was designed with purpose and inclusivity at the heart of every choice," a post on the official Barbie Instagram page read. "With a shorter frame, rounder face, smaller features, and palms including a single line, this doll introduces a new sculpt and details illustrative of common characteristics of women with Down syndrome."