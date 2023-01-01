CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt

CoCo Lee has died at the age of 48 after a suicide attempt.

The Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter has passed away at the age of 48, her siblings have confirmed.

According to the musician’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee - who made the announcement on Wednesday - CoCo had been suffering from depression for several years and her condition had deteriorated over the last few months.

“Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” the statement, which was posted on Instagram and Facebook, read.

The Do You Want My Love singer had attempted suicide in her home over the weekend and was rushed to hospital, her sisters stated. She then went into a coma and died on Wednesday.

CoCo began her singing career after winning first runner-up in an annual singing competition in Hong Kong. She released her first album in 1994 at the age of 19.

The artist originally began as a Mandopop singer, though she later branched out to release albums in English and Cantonese over her almost 30-year career.

“CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” her sisters wrote. “We are proud of her!”

The Yesterday’s Love singer is survived by her husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz.