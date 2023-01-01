Beyoncé cancels Pittsburgh concert

Beyoncé has cancelled her upcoming show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania due to "logistics and scheduling issues".

It has been announced that the Renaissance World Tour concert in Pittsburgh on 3 August will no longer be going ahead. The announcement was shared on Wednesday by officials from the Pittsburgh venue, Acrisure Stadium, on Twitter.

The announcement read, "Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place."

The officials added, "Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase."

The Single Ladies singer's website has since been amended to reflect the recent change to her tour schedule.

The performer, 41, has not yet commented on the cancellation.

Beyoncé, who kicked off her world tour on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden, recently ended the European leg of her trek in Warsaw, Poland, on 28 June.

The Halo singer is set to begin the North American leg of her tour on 8 July in Toronto, Canada. The trek will come to an end in Kansas City, Missouri on 1 October.