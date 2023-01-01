NEWS Nile Rodgers & CHIC kick off Greenwich Summer Sounds Newsdesk Share with :





The inaugural edition of Greenwich Summer Sounds festival kicked off in style last night with a sensational concert from Nile Rodgers & CHIC. The audience were treated to hit after hit including ‘Everybody Dance’, ‘Le Freak’ and ‘Good Times’.



Set within the grounds of the spectacular Old Royal Naval College, Nile Rodgers & CHIC were the first to take to the stage at this incredible new festival. Later this week, on Thursday 9 July, the legendary Tom Jones and indie pop trio Scouting For Girls will perform, and on Friday 10 July hip hop sensations Black Eyed Peas will be supported by UK Garage legend DJ Spoony as well as official HedKandi and Ministry of Sound saxophonist, Ellie Sax. Indie legends Kaiser Chiefs supported by The View will close the festival on Saturday 8 July. Final tickets for all shows are on sale now from https://www.greenwichsummersounds.com/



Alongside the music programme, concert-goers can kick off the perfect summer evening out by enjoying delicious street food and drinks by the river. With Hermanos Tacos, Duck Shed, Cheeky Burger, Baked Bird, Lil Watan, Van Dough, Mr Pork, Copper Penny, and many more onsite, there really is something for everyone, from Mexican street food to gourmet burgers and wood-fired pizzas, Lebanese dishes to classic fish and chips.



Greenwich Summer Sounds seamlessly combines the very best in music, food and culture. Taking place on the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College on the River Thames, in the centre of the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site, the festival is set to become one of the hottest and most revered live events in London’s music and cultural calendar.



