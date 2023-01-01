Avril Lavigne and Tyga spend Fourth of July together after rumoured breakup

Avril Lavigne and Tyga attended a Fourth of July party together on Tuesday following their rumoured breakup.

The two musicians, who reportedly split up in June after a brief romance, sparked reconciliation rumours when they were spotted together on Tuesday at an Independence Day celebration at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. The pair were photographed in the crowd of partygoers wearing matching head-to-toe white outfits.

The appearance followed soon after Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, were seen spending time together in Las Vegas over the weekend. The artists were photographed having a chat at Encore Beach Club on Saturday.

According to TMZ, Tyga watched the Sk8er Boi singer perform at Marshmello's Fourth of July event at the beach club, before the DJ took to the stage to perform.

In addition to the recent sighting of the pair, Tyga, real name Michael Ray Stevenson, took to TikTok on Tuesday to post a video of himself and the punk singer dancing to his new song, Bops Goin Brazy.

Last month, People confirmed that the performers had called it quits after three and a half months together.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in February when they were photographed hugging each other after what appeared to be a dinner date at Nobu. This occurred around the same time it was revealed that Avril had ended her 10-month engagement to rapper Mod Sun.