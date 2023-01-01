Noel and Liam Gallagher planned to 'annihilate' gig-goer who threw shoe onstage

Noel and Liam Gallagher once ganged up and planned to "annihilate" a gig-goer who threw a shoe at the Oasis frontman's head.

Amid an increase in flying objects being propelled at artists onstage, Noel - the Britpop band's former guitarist and chief songwriter - has revealed he and his now-estranged sibling were ready to get their own back on the individual by waiting to spot the only person with one shoe walking out of the venue at the end of the gig.

Speaking to Dermot O'Leary on 'BBC Reel Stories', Noel recalled: "I remember one gig when somebody hit Liam in the head with a shoe. Liam had the shoe, and I remember we’d come off stage, just waiting at the front door for this guy to walk past with one shoe.

"We were going to annihilate him."

The 56-year-old rocker insists that he was forever getting black eyes or nose injuries from being pelted onstage and often wore sunglasses to protect himself.

He recalled: "Nearly every gig that we did ended in a fight or a brawl in the crowd. I wore sunglasses for about six months and it was always because I had a black eye or a busted nose."

One time, he hit a fan with a guitar after they turned on him.

Noel shared: "There was one particular night in Newcastle - it was being broadcast live on the radio - where somebody got on stage and attacked me. I hit him with a guitar."

Noel and Liam, 50, haven't spoken since the 'Supersonic' hitmakers split in 2009, following a backstage bust-up between the feuding brothers at their final concert in France.

And Noel admits he'd probably get on with Liam if they weren't siblings.

He went on: “There was never a point in Oasis where we were all getting on.

"I mean, I joined last, and I remember on the first day, thinking 'That drummer has got to go - he’s an idiot'.

“If Liam wasn’t my brother we’d have probably got on better. The fact that me and him were brothers, it only really meant that we could say things to each other that no one else could say.

"But I would never put my arm around him and say 'You might want to do this, you might want to do that’ because he’s not the kind of guy that you can reason with."

Listen to the full interview on 'BBC Reel Stories' on BBC iPlayer now.