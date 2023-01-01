Sara Bareilles 'absolutely not' performing her songs at wedding

Sara Bareilles has confirmed she will not perform her own songs at her upcoming wedding.

While speaking to People, the Love Song singer was asked whether she planned to sing her own songs during her upcoming wedding to actor Joe Tippett.

"No! Absolutely not," Sara replied. "I mostly hear my songs in (homeware store) Bed Bath & Beyond. So I'm going to do somebody else's songs. I don't need to hear mine!"

The singer announced via Instagram on 1 January that she and the Alaska Daily star were engaged. The couple first met in 2015 while working on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress.

Elsewhere in her interview, Sara revealed that choosing the right rings extended their process of getting engaged.

"We were kind of getting sidetracked, we started looking for a ring and then it had to be 'the ring' and we were like, 'The ring is starting to feel more important than the moment,'" she admitted. "And we were like, 'F**k it, let's just get a little something.'"