Robyn seemingly introduces fans to first child

Robyn has sparked speculation that she secretly welcomed a child last year.

The Dancing On My Own singer returned to Instagram on Tuesday after a long hiatus and posted a picture of a blond-haired and blue-eyed toddler sitting on the floor looking directly at the camera.

In the caption, the Swedish pop star simply wrote, "My time is yours 4-ever Tyko (sic)."

One fan asked in the comments, "Robyn is a Mother??" while another added, "And we were wondering why you're not releasing new music... You've been busyyyy, congratulations (sic)."

The 44-year-old singer, real name Robin Miriam Carlsson, also received supportive messages from her celebrity friends.

Fellow Swedish musician Lykke Li wrote, "What a cutie pie," while singer Charli XCX commented, "What a flirt."

Robyn last posted on her Instagram account in October last year to support women in Iran, but she hasn't posted a personal photo since March 2022. Fans believed she had been working on new music and the follow-up to her 2018 album Honey.

The With Every Heartbeat singer, who is fiercely private about her personal life, was in a relationship with videographer Max Vitali as of 2018 but it is unclear if they are still together.