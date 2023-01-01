Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second child.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the All About That Bass singer announced that she and her husband had welcomed their second child, another baby boy, earlier this month.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Meghan captioned a series of photos of the newborn and their time in the hospital. "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

In the comments, Paris Hilton wrote, "Congratulations sis! So happy for you!" while Mandy Moore posted, "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!"

Celebrities including Ashley Benson, Freida Pinto, Chelsea Handler and Tan France also left congratulatory comments under the post.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021. They announced in January this year that they were expecting their second, and confirmed in April that they were expecting a boy.

Meghan and Daryl met at a house party in 2014 and sparked a romance in 2016. They became engaged in December 2017 and married one year later on Meghan's 25th birthday.