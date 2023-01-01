Rosie O'Donnell assures fans that Madonna is 'recovering at home'

Rosie O'Donnell has updated fans on Madonna's recovery following the singer's hospitalisation.

The comedian took to Instagram on Monday to post a throwback photo of herself and the Like A Virgin singer starring in their 1992 sports movie A League of Their Own. In the comments section of the post, fans asked for updates on Madonna's condition.

"She is recovering at home - she is very strong in general," Rosie responded to one fan, and to another: "She's good."

The singer's talent manager Guy Oseary announced last week that Madonna was taken to the hospital after she developed a "serious" bacterial infection on 24 June and spent several days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Her health scare led to the postponement of her Celebration World Tour, which was due to begin on 15 July. The rescheduled dates for the trek have yet to be announced.

On her post, Rosie also reacted with a heart to one fan who wrote, "God bless her I hope she's ok, I don't care about the tour."

Last week, the funnywoman told her followers that Madonna was "feeling good" amid her recovery.

Madonna and Rosie became friends after meeting on the set of A League of Their Own, which also starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Lori Petty.