Kelly Clarkson opens up about Broadway plans amid New York move

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her plan to be involved in a Broadway show following her move to New York City.

During a recent appearance on TODAY, the Stronger singer shared more details about the stage production she has been writing.

"I've been writing a show but it was more, I could be in it, but it was more of like a behind-the-scenes kind of thing," Kelly explained. "I've been doing that for like a year and a half now but like, I'm interested in that. I think I would like my kids to get established here, me to get established here."

The singer and television personality recently moved her daytime talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to New York City to be closer to her family.

In addition to feeling "lonely" in California, Kelly added, "I love Broadway and that's one of the main reasons why I did move here."

The mother of two first revealed on TalkShop Live in May that she hoped to break onto Broadway after moving to New York.

"I'm in love with theatre and Broadway and all of that, and I never thought I'd get a chance to do anything like that, so eventually I would love to do something," she said at the time, adding she was "in the works of, like, writing something (for Broadway) right now."