Nick Cave recalls being 'high' while performing with Kylie Minogue

Nick Cave revealed he was "high" when he performed a duet with Kylie Minogue on the BBC show Top of the Pops.

In an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast released on Monday, the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds frontman discussed the making of his 1995 collaboration Where the Wild Roses Grow.

"It was a murder ballad that ends with the character killing his beloved," the 65-year-old singer explained. "It was quite something at the time for Kylie to take on. I certainly wasn't in showroom condition."

Nick continued, "Her management were like 'This is a bad idea' because we were a bunch of dark drug-addicted monstrosities... but she was determined to do that."

The Into My Arms singer then told Louis he couldn't "remember much" about performing the song on Top of the Pops with Kylie because he "was high".

"We have stayed very good friends. (But) I can't remember too much about being on Top of the Pops with her but I (was high) for sure of course," Nick admitted, before adding, "I couldn't have done it otherwise."

