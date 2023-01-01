Blur cancel headline slot at French festival

Blur have cancelled their headline slot at Festival Beauregard after drummer Dave Rowntree suffered an injury.

The English rock band pulled out of the headline slot this week after their 59-year-old drummer suffered a knee injury. Following the cancellation, fans are concerned that the band may also cancel their upcoming Wembley stadium shows.

Translated from French, the venue tweeted, “The bad news has just fallen: Blur will not be able to perform their concert in Beauregard.”

The statement continued, “Dave Rowntree, the drummer, was injured this weekend and must rest for future shows.”

It has been announced that the rock duo Royal Blood will take Blur’s spot at the festival.

The Girls & Boys hitmakers are scheduled to perform at Wembley this coming weekend. They have not yet commented on whether the gigs will go ahead.

Blur, who formed in 1989, last headlined a show in 2015. The upcoming Wembley performances, which is set to be their comeback, sold out in an impressive two minutes.

The band’s bass guitarist, Alex James, told Red magazine, “You never really know until you put a show on sale if anyone is interested. It’s really emotional.”

He added, “I’m absolutely delighted that it’s all back on and I love them all dearly like brothers.”