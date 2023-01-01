Harry Styles invited three Ukrainian refugees to Poland show

Harry Styles invited three Ukrainian refugees to attend his concert in Poland.

The As It Was superstar teamed up with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to invite three refugees from Ukraine to attend his Love On Tour show over the weekend.

Maryna, her daughter Daria, 13, and her friend Daria Kathina, who now live in Sosnowiec, Poland, following the aftermath of Russia’s invasion, attended the performance.

Speaking at Warsaw’s PGE Narodwy Stadium on Sunday, Maryna stated, “Since being forced to leave our home in Ukraine last year, it’s been a challenge adjusting to life in a new country – especially for my daughter, Daria, and my 10-year-old son.”

The mother of two continued, “I’m so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night and sing and dance at the concert.”

Maryna, who is an aspiring tram driver, and Daria fled their hometown, Mykolayiv, in July 2022 and found refuge in Sosnowiec to rebuild their lives, with the support of IRC.

Harry, 29, is set to next perform on Wednesday and Thursday in Frankfurt Germany. He will then travel to Vienna, Austria, to perform on Saturday.