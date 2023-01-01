Suede replace pair of O2 Academy Brixton gigs with three intimate gigs

Suede have announced three new London headline shows for their 'Autofiction' tour.

The Brit rock legends' pair of shows at London's O2 Academy Brixton on December 15 and 16 have been cancelled, with full refunds offered to those who already purchased tickets.

However, to make it up to fans, Brett Anderson and co will now play the intimate Electric Brixton on December 15, 16 and 17.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am BST on July 14. Pre-sale access will be available at the same time the previous day.

The tour is in support of their acclaimed ninth studio album.

Meanwhile, Suede are re-releasing their landmark self-titled debut LP as 'Suede30' to mark its 30th anniversary.

To mark three decades since the release of the Mercury Music Prize-winning LP, which shot to the top of the UK album chart upon its release in 1993, fans will be able to listen to the record clearer than ever before in Dolby Atmos, thanks to the audio being newly mastered by Phil Kinrade from the original tapes and production masters, and signed off by the LP's original producer Ed Buller.

Recalling making the record in 1992, frontman Brett, 55, said: "It was a genuinely magical time in my life and one for which I'll always be grateful. It felt incredible being in what I thought was quite probably the most exciting band in the world at the time, making a record which felt like more than just another band making another album."

The band are releasing a special Blu-Ray audio edition centred on a 5.1 mix and Dolby Atmos treatment created by the musician and producer Steven Wilson; a half-speed master edition pressed on 180g black vinyl; a newly mastered 2CD edition complete with B-sides, the limited edition full album picture disc with newly reimagined bespoke sleeve, and highly collectable 30th anniversary 7" picture discs of the band's classic first four singles, 'The Drowners' / 'To The Birds', 'Metal Mickey' / 'Where The Pigs Don't Fly', 'Animal Nitrate' / 'The Big Time' and 'So Young' / 'High Rising', each featuring the original and striking cover artwork on the discs.

All formats are released on July 7.