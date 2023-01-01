Flea wants to re-record most unpopular Red Hot Chili Peppers album

Flea would like to re-record the one Red Hot Chili Peppers album he has regrets about.

The 'By The Way' rock group's bassist is not a fan of the way they made their 1984 self-titled record and he blames it on the lack of "connection" with musicians Jack Sherman and Cliff Martinez, who replaced Jack Irons and Hillel Slovak after they quit, though he insists they are "great" at what they do.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, he said: “I always regret the way we made the first one.

“I think the songs are really good. Our band was smoking at the time. But [drummer] Jack [Irons] and [guitarist] Hillel [Slovak] quit, and we hired these two other guys: Jack Sherman and Cliff Martinez.”

However, he can't persuade his bandmates to record the album again.

He added: “Both were great musicians, but the connection just wasn’t as profound as we had with the guys we started with. I’ve often wanted to go back and re-record that album, but I can never talk anyone into it.”

The album only had one single, 'Get Up and Jump'.

After a tour in support of the collection, Sherman was fired and Slovak rejoined the band. The album also features founding members Anthony Kiedis on vocals and Martinez on drums.

The LP was produced by Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill.

Meanwhile, former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer recently confessed he's not a fan of the music they've made since he left the rock band.

The musician was in the group from 2009 to 2019 and recorded two albums, 'I'm with You' and 'The Getaway', plus the B-sides compilation 'I'm Beside You' with them. He replaced John Frusciante, who has since returned.

And Josh thinks they were making "cooler music" when he was in the band and admitted he was "shocked" by their latest album, 2022's 'Return Of The Dream Canteen', which he was unable to finish, and didn't think much of 'Unlimited Love', which was also released last year.

Appearing on the Brazilian podcast '5 Notas', Josh said: “I don’t think I finished [listening to] the second [2022 album, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’].

“I was trying to cram it in once before leaving on a plane, and I got as far as maybe the ninth song, and I don’t think I listened to the rest.”

He continued: “It’s tough [listening to their new music], only because I honestly think we were doing cooler music.

“I never want to sound negative about anyone doing music, but I was shocked when I heard their new record.”

Flea previously hinted at artistic differences with Josh.

He told NME: “It was a big shift for us, parting ways with Josh.

“He’s been with us for 10 years, and it was an emotionally difficult thing to do. Not only was he a great musician, he was also a thoughtful, supportive team player – a communally-minded, kind and intelligent person.”

He added: “But artistically, in terms of being able to speak the same [musical] language, it was easier working with John. Getting back into a room and starting to play and letting the thing unfold … was really exciting.”