Adele calls on fans to 'stop throwing' objects at performers

Adele told her Las Vegas audience over the weekend to "stop throwing" objects at performers after a recent spate of incidents.

During her residency at Caesars Palace, the Rolling in the Deep singer addressed the trend of concertgoers throwing objects at musicians.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment, throwing s**t onstage? Have you seen that?" she asked, according to footage posted on TikTok.

As she fired T-shirts into the audience using a launcher, Adele jokingly continued, "I f**king dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist!"

The British singer's comments come shortly after Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were both hit in the face with objects during their shows. Bebe had to end her concert early and go to the hospital for stitches, while Kelsea took a break before continuing her set.

In addition, a concertgoer threw their late mother's ashes onto the stage during a Pink concert, and another slapped Ava Max around the face.

Like Adele, Attention singer Charlie Puth recently called on his fans to put a stop to the trend.

"This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini...)," he tweeted last week. "It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you..."