Offset reveals Quavo reunion at BET Awards 'cleared his soul'

Offset has revealed reuniting with his Migos bandmate Quavo for the BET Awards last month "cleared his soul".

In late June, the two surviving Migos members reunited for a surprise performance of the band's hit single Bad & Boujee as a tribute to their late bandmate Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting in November.

Reflecting on their performance, Offset said during a recent Instagram Live, "I love all my fans. I love y'all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man. It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours... We do that 'cause we're some real stars."

He added, "We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture."

The 31-year-old rapper praised the "cinematic" performance and added, "That's our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it."

Offset and Quavo, who are reportedly involved in a feud, put aside their differences to perform in Takeoff's honour at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. During the performance, the duo rapped in front of an animated rocket, which took off and transformed into a photo of Takeoff.