Adam Lambert once got hit by female fan's sex toy onstage

Adam Lambert once had a female fan throw their sex toy at him onstage.

The 'Comin In Hot' singer knows just what Lil Nas X went through when he recently dodged a flying sex toy during his set.

The 24-year-old rapper was performing at the Scandinavian edition of the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden at the weekend when someone hurled a rubber toy at him.

He managed to dodge it with some quick footwork and then walked over to pick it up.

Nas then asked the audience: "Who threw their p**** on stage?"

And now, Adam - who sometimes performs lead vocals for rock legends Queen - has revealed a similar thing happened to him.

The 41-year-old pop star laughed it off and actually lobbed the X-rated item back toward where it came from and might have hit the woman who threw it.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Adam said: "That was strange.

Luckily that wasn’t aimed at my head, it was aimed at my shins and it sort of bounced off of my leg and landed on the floor and flopped once or twice.

"I was like, 'What is that?' Then I was like, 'Oh God' and then without missing a beat, I kicked it back in the direction it came from, and I think it might have hit the woman who threw it at me."

He added: "I don’t think it hurt her, I think she laughed which is good, but serves her right. It was funny."

A smartphone, jewellery, and even someone's ashes have been thrown onstage at pop concerts this summer.