Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate two-year wedding anniversary

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram on Monday to share tributes dedicated to each other to mark their two-year wedding anniversary.

The Sweet Escape hitmaker posted a video montage featuring several moments of their relationship over the years. The video was set to the singer's new song, True Babe, which she has previously revealed was inspired by her relationship with the country star.

“Happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u!!!!” Gwen, 53, wrote alongside the post.

On his own account, Blake, 47, shared a snapshot of the couple sharing a kiss on their wedding day. The Ol’ Red singer wrote, “Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you.”

The pair first met on the set of The Voice in 2014. They then became romantically linked in November of the following year, after Gwen’s divorce from musician Gavin Rossdale and Blakes's divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020 and tied the knot in July 2021.