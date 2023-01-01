Matty Healy gives shout-out to Lewis Capaldi during London show

Matty Healy gave a shout-out to his good friend Lewis Capaldi during his performance on Sunday.

The 1975 frontman gave the Someone You Loved singer a shout-out during the band's show in London's Finsbury Park on Sunday.

"I want to send my sincerest thoughts to Lewis Capaldi, who is a good friend of mine. Who on the day when he had to cancel his tour, checked in on me. Just think about that," the 34-year-old told the crowd.

"And it's also a reflection on how hard being a solo artist is as I would not be doing this show if I didn't have these amazing men and women behind me."

Lewis, 26, was recently forced to cancel all of his concerts for the foreseeable future to focus on his mental and physical health and to continue to adjust to his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis. Lewis lost his voice and struggled with his tics during his Glastonbury performance in late June and the audience had to help him finish the last song.

The Before You Go hitmaker released a statement shortly after the music festival explaining that he would be taking time off.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out," the statement read. "But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend so much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time."