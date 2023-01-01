NEWS Lana Del Rey triumphs with first full show since Glastonbury set cut short Newsdesk Share with :





In an exhilarating comeback following the unexpected early conclusion of her Glastonbury performance, Lana Del Rey astounded fans last night with a captivating full set at the esteemed La Prima Estate Festival in Lido di Camaiore, Italy.



The acclaimed singer-songwriter delighted an eager audience of nearly 20,000, completing her full setlist, including songs that were sadly cut from her Worthy Farm performance such as “Venice Bitch”, “Diet Mountain Dew”, “Summertime Sadness”, “Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” and “Video Games”.



The show proved to be the perfect return to the stage for Lana and her adoring fans, with the audience singing along throughout and Lana sharing warm words of appreciation for both the crowd and the stunning Tuscan setting.



Lana now moves on to a string of recently announced European shows in Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris before headlining BST Hyde Park in London July 9th.



The performance provided a welcome addition to the initial two weekends at La Prima Estate which showcased a stunning range of headliners including Bon Iver, Nas, Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Metro Boomin.

