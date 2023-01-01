NEWS Nothing But Thieves on track for first UK Number 1 album with 'Dead Club City' Newsdesk Share with :





Nothing But Thieves are getting ready to claim their first-ever Number 1 album in the UK.



Dead Club City, the fourth LP from the Essex rockers, is expected to debut atop the Official Albums Chart this week.



The indie-rock five-piece – comprising Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price – have achieved consecutive Top 10 placings for their three previous studio albums; 2015’s self-titled debut (7), 2017’s Broken Machine (2) and 2020’s Moral Panic (3).



In second position at the midweek mark is Fontaines D.C. frontman Grain Chatten, with his debut solo album Chaos For The Fly (2). As part of Dublin post-punk band Fontaines D.C., Chatten reached the summit of the Albums Chart for the first time last year with Skinty Fia.



US rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited third studio album Pink Tape could debut at Number 3, gifting the Philly star their second overall UK Top 5 project, possibly matching the peak of 2020’s Eternal Atake (3). Meanwhile, rising British alt-pop songstress Olivia Dean is on track to earn her first Top 10 with Messy this week (8).



Madonna could also return to the Top 10 this week. Following an outpouring of love after the start of her worldwide Celebration Tour was delayed due to health concerns, the Queen of Pop’s latest hits compilation, Finally Enough Love, could re-enter the chart at Number 9. It previously peaked at Number 3 in 2022.



Further down, Hull band BDRMM could make their Top 20 debut with second album I Don’t Know (18), while the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s single vampire (currently challenging Dave & Central Cee for Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart) could send her debut album SOUR up 11 places (21).



US Americana legend Lucinda Williams will be looking to secure her highest-charting album in nearly a decade with Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart this week (23), while The Japanese House – aka Buckinghamshire singer-songwriter and producer Amber Bain – is expected to claim her first Top 40 LP thanks to her buzzy second full-length work In The End It Always Does (4).



British rocker Jim Bob’s Thanks For Reaching Out comes in at Number 26 at the midweek mark, Big Big Train’s demo compilation Ingenious Devices could debut at Number 28 and, finally, Scottish band Skids’ Destination Dusseldorf is heading for a new entry at Number 39.

