Taylor Swift laughs off stage malfunction during Cincinnati show

Taylor Swift has poked fun at a stage malfunction during her recent show in Cincinnati, Ohio.

During her first concert in the city on Friday, the Shake It Off singer suffered a technical issue when the trapdoor that usually lowers her down through the floor of the stage didn't open on time.

According to fan footage posted on TikTok, the singer stomped her foot on the stage at the end of the Reputation portion of her set to signal that it needed to open. When it failed to do so, Taylor ran past her dancers and exited the stage through a side door so she could undergo a quick wardrobe change before the next portion of her set.

The TikTok user captioned the video, "Taylor realizing the stage door won't open so she has to run."

The 33-year-old jokingly responded in the caption by writing, "Still swift af (as f**k) boi (sic)."

Despite the technical malfunction, the singer wrote a heartfelt tribute to her Cincinnati audience on social media over the weekend.

"Cincinnati I couldn't love you more. Had the best two nights with you!!" she wrote. "Last night was so special getting to sing 'I miss you, I'm sorry' with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aarondessner to play 'Ivy' in his hometown. See you soon Kansas City, meanwhile I'll be counting down the minutes til Speak Now (my version) comes out July 7th WHICH IS VERY SOON."

Taylor performed I Miss You, I'm Sorry with her tour opener Gracie Abrams and Ivy with her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner during the acoustic section of her show.

The Eras Tour continues in Kansas City on Friday.