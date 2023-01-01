Matty Healy expresses regret over past controversies during London concert

Matty Healy expressed remorse for his past controversies during his band The 1975's concert in London on Sunday night.

The frontman courted controversy earlier this year when he appeared on The Adam Friedland Show podcast and debated rapper Ice Spice's heritage and mocked various accents.

During the band's outdoor show in London's Finsbury Park on Sunday, Matty seemingly addressed the backlash.

"I'm not someone who takes things for granted. The 1975 isn't a dry band. There's a lot of irony in it," he stated. "I was always trying stuff. And some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong... But, do you know what? There's a lot of things I've said, jokes that I've made, there's probably a couple of f**king songs I'd take back if I had the chance."

The British singer, who recently dated Taylor Swift, insisted that his controversial behaviour is his way of trying to entertain fans.

"What I mean is that I really am only doing this because I want to make you guys laugh and feel good. That's what my favourite art does and that's what I'm trying to do. I get a bit excited," he added.

He concluded his speech by saying, "You know what, I’m f**king proud of myself," to which the audience cheered.

Elsewhere in the show, Matty once again ate raw meat onstage before performing push-ups and crawling into a TV. His actor father, Tim Healy, also made a surprise appearance to perform All I Need To Hear with his son and his band.