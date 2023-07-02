Matty Healy gives shout-out to good friend Lewis Capaldi at Finsbury Park gig

Matty Healy made an endearing shout-out to good pal Lewis Capaldi during The 1975's headline set at London's Finsbury Park.

The 'About You' hitmaker, 34, paid tribute to the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker, 26 after he was forced to step back from touring after his Tourette's impacted his ability to perform at Glastonbury earlier this month.

Matty revealed that Lewis reached out to him on the same day he announced the cancellation of his concerts.

He told the crowd on Sunday (02.07.23): “I want to send my sincerest thoughts to Lewis Capaldi who is a good friend of mine. Who on the day when he had to cancel his tour, checked in on me.

“And it’s also a reflection on how hard being a solo artist is as I would not be doing this show if I didn’t have these amazing men and women behind me.”

Matty - who has been eating a raw steak onstage and going down "rabbit holes" discussing masculinity - also addressed the controversial jokes he's gone viral for during his band's tour, confessing he wishes he'd kept his mouth shut at times, while also admitting to regretting "a couple" of their songs, but he insists he only ever wants to entertain his fans and make them "laugh".

He said: “It started with the tones of the crisis of masculinity that I touched upon when I stayed in my house for year by myself… went down many a rabbit hole and the show was about that.”

He continued: “I'm really excited, look at this, this is the culmination. I’m not a nonchalant person, I’m not someone who takes things for granted so I was excited.

“And The 1975 isn’t a dry band, there’s a lot of irony in it… so I was always trying stuff and some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong, there’s a lot of things that were said, jokes that I’ve made and there’s probably a couple of songs I’d take back if I had the choice.

“I’m only doing this because I want to make you guys laugh and feel good because that’s what my favourite art does and that’s all I’m trying to do and I get a bit excited, and you know what I’m proud of myself.”