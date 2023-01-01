Calum Scott 'bawled' after performing for The King with Take That

Calum Scott "bawled" his eyes out after performing for King Charles with Take That.

The 'Dancing on My Own' singer, 34, was so overwhelmed sharing a stage with Gary Barlow, 52, Howard Donald, 55, and Mark Owen, 51, and singing in front of the 74-year-old British monarch at his Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May that he broke down when he came off the stage

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column after performing with them again at American Express presents BST Hyde Park at the weekend, Calum said: “I’ve got to admit, as soon as I came off stage, I bawled my eyes out.

“I think it was just because it was very emotional, I couldn’t believe I was there.

“It was Take That and the King, it was a lot.

“When that emotional energy disappeared, I FaceTimed my mum and was crying make-up down my face.

“I was a hot mess.”

The former 'Britain's Got Talent' star joined the trio to perform an updated dance version of their track 'Greatest Day' with DJ Robin Schulz and was thankful he didn't fall over during the performance in front of the Royal Family.

He went on: “It was mad.

“One of the maddest experiences I think I’ve been on in this career.

"Everything went to plan but I did worry I’d fall over because there was a big distance between where I came on stage and Gary, and I had to get a bit of a jog on.

“Luckily my shoes were grippy and I stood my ground.”

Asked if he swiped anything from the royal residence, Calum added: “I didn’t steal anything because everything was quite heavy – suits of armour and big plates.

“I was like, ‘I’m not taking any commemorative plates out of there’. But it was so amazing.”