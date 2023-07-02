Ed Sheeran performs with child musicians in Boston

Ed Sheeran performed a surprise concert with a youth music group in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday (02.07.23).

The 32-year-old pop star headed to the city's Tobin Community Center to take to the stage with the kids for their show ahead of his concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough later that night.

Ed shared a video taken of the performance at community centre on his Instagram page and captioned it: "Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun. Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x."

In the clip, he was seen performing his songs 'The Hills of Aberfeldy' and 'Eyes Closed'. He was heard telling the youngsters: "This is so good guys, so good. You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you. I heard you love ‘Eyes Closed'."

The kids had already been practising 'Eyes Closed' so they were able to play along with the pop star. Ed added: "I used to play cello when I was a kid this reminds me of the things I used to play."

One of the children was seen in clip talking about the experience and holding up a signed guitar which he'd been given by the singer.

The young boy said: "I played with Ed Sheeran, that was really cool. I had a lot of fun. And he gave me a really cool guitar and he signed it."

Ed was also seen chatting with the young musicians and posing for pictures with them. He also offered to get them all tickets to his stadium gig, telling them: "If you all want tickets to tonight's show, you can all have tickets to tonight's show. We'll hook you and your families up. yeah all come down!"

He signed off his video by saying: "That was so much fun. I love playing with kids who are just getting inspired by music for the first time, it’s great. Off to the second Gillette show, and I'll see you there.”